Dearborn Heights celebrates the opening of District 12’s second restaurant with a March 29 Ribbon Cutting ceremony

Dearborn Heights celebrates the opening of District 12’s second restaurant with a March 29 Ribbon Cutting ceremonyApril 2, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto by Robert AnkrappDearborn Heights celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant – District 12, 8175 N. Telegraph Road – during a March 29 grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. This is the second District 12 restaurant – with the original located in downtown west Dearborn. Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi joined restaurant owners and partners Nasser Beydoun, Hassan Jaafar, Mo Makki, and Nabil Chahine; employees, family and friends; Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun; Dearborn Heights Councilmen Ray Muscat and Dave Abdallah; City Clerk Lynn Senia; and Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Lovejoy for the ceremony. For more information about the restaurant and its offerings, go to www.d12dearborn.com.