Pets of the Week

Woody

Woody, a 1-year-old male mixed breed, arrived at the shelter with his brother, Buzz. Woody is a bit on the shy side and prefers to be carried about. He will benefit from steady support and a calm home to feel stable and become comfortable walking on a leash and playing with toys. A little hot dog treat (his favorite) will go a long way in guiding him to appropriate behavior. Shelter evaluators think it best that both are adopted together.

Appie

Appie, a 6-year-old female domestic medium hair, is very affectionate. She loves to explore and cuddle up for some serious petting.

Hiccup

Hiccup, a 3-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a sweet and friendly kitty who loves sitting in the window and meowing. You can visit Hiccup at a FAMD offsite adoption center, Taylor Petsmart, 23271 Eureka Road.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.