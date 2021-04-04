Dearborn Walmart closed for COVID-cleaning

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive, closed at 2 p.m. April 3, and plans to reopen at 9 a.m. April 5 following extensive cleaning and sanitation measures, in keeping with pandemic protocols.

The pharmacy remains open, and customers are advised to call 313-441-2841 “for alternative pick up options while the store is closed.”

Vendors and drivers were advised that delivery and other product supply services would continue as scheduled.

Walmart said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect its associates and customers, and will continue to perform health screenings when employees arrive at work, and to provide them with personal protective equipment.

Walmart stores have already implemented sneeze guards at registers, placed social distancing signage throughout its stores and will continue to require customers to wear face masks.