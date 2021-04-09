Breeding steps down from LP Council

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Citing health reasons, City Councilwoman Donna Breeding resigned April 5, with former Councilman Larry Kelsey, the first runner-up in the last election, being sworn in.

Mayor Thomas Karnes said Breeding’s service to the city of Lincoln Park spanned 49 years, when, in May 1972 she became a meter maid for the city.

In June 1981, she joined the city clerk’s office, becoming deputy clerk in July 1982, until being appointed in July 1993 to replace retiring City Clerk Irene Bartal.

Four months later, Breeding was elected to the city clerk position, a role she served in until 2018, when she was elected to the city council.

Karnes said it was known that Breeding was going in for some treatment, which he knew was “going to be a battle for her.”

“We wish her success in dealing with her health issues,” he said. “After 49 years, it is time for a little bit of a break, I would think.”

Karnes said Breeding had extensive knowledge of past city government actions, as well as knowing how issues should be approached in the present.

“It is a tremendous loss to the council,” he said, adding that it won’t take long for Kelsey to “get back up to speed.”

Karnes said he hopes Breeding will come back to visit the council, if only to remind him “how he screwed up or something.”

City Clerk Kerry Kehrer then administered the oath of office for Kelsey, which enabled him to participate in the rest of the meeting as a voting council member.