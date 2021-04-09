Pets of the Weeks

Parrot

Parrot, an 8-week-old female mixed breed, arrived at the shelter as a stray with her mom and eight siblings. Parrot is bright and playful. She is just now finding her voice and favorite toys.

Peach

Peach, a 2-year-old female mixed breed, is a bashful and very calm girl. She will be your little shadow, as she likes to follow people around. She is very curious about the world, but takes it one step at a time. Shelter evaluators think she will do best in a home with children and other dogs.

Chevette

Chevette, an 8-month-old female domestic shorthair, thrives on attention. You’ll know she’s happy with her steady purrs, kneading paws, and gentle head bumps.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.