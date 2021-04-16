Heights votes against placing joint dispatch proposal on ballot

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — The City Council unanimously rejected putting a proposal for joining the Dearborn Unified Dispatch Center on an upcoming ballot.

During the April 13 virtual meeting, the resolution wording was placed before the council by Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, and voted down. With the city possibly holding a primary election in August for a mayoral race, the ballot proposal language would’ve been due at the Wayne County Clerk’s office by April 27.

Also, the council is required to approve the ballot language before it is used for any election.

The most recent public hearing on the topic was held March 16 to voice opinions on Police Chief Mark Meyers’ and Fire Chief Dave Brogan’s recommendations to join the consolidated dispatch.

Many residents voiced their opinions saying they were in favor of Dearborn Heights keeping dispatch services within the city. Also mentioned was the ability for residents to vote on the decision.

The Dearborn Heights dispatchers in attendance at the hearing said they do not have an interest in joining the Dearborn United Dispatch Center.

They said they would like a proper running system for the residents compared to the short staffing the Heights center is facing.

Currently, the Dearborn Heights dispatch services are inside the Justice Center.

Meyers made a presentation at the public hearing explaining the needs and costs of the city’s dispatch services.

If the city decides to remain independent it would need to look at changing the staffing model to add a supervisor and management. Currently, the dispatch center is managed by a road patrol captain

and supervised by a road patrol supervisor.

They are budgeted for 13 dispatchers, or three per shift per platoon plus an extra person to handle calls, dispatching, fire and LEIN requests.

The dispatchers work 12-hour schedules, two platoons with two shifts per platoon. If the city were to change the staff model to have 12 dispatch employees, two supervisors and one Public Safety Access Point manager there would be $599,833 in wages and total of $1.24 million which also includes pension, senior pay, healthcare, holiday and more in 2021-22.

Facility and technology costs would be $107,000 and $364,000, respectively.

If the city kept the same current staff model it would pay $1 million total and the staff wages would be $519,856 also for 2021-22.

In total with the current staff mode and facility and tech costs for 2021-22 the city would pay $1.53 million compared to $904,096 for four-year average calls of 40,469 at 19 percent if they joined Dearborn for the same year. The new staffing model total cost would be $1.7 million for 2021-22.

Currently, the Dearborn United Dispatch Center has Dearborn, Melvindale, Garden City, Wayne and Inkster already receiving dispatch services.

Dearborn Heights also had the discussion to possibly join the Dearborn Unified Dispatch Center in 2016 when a study session was held.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])