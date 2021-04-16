Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Clifford

Clifford, a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a friendly and curious guy who has a lot to give. He prefers a quiet environment where he can seek out adventures and places for snuggle time. Clifford has tested positive for FIV and FeLV, two cat specific diseases.

Clyde

Clyde, a 2-year-old male mixed breed, has a great personality. At 91 pounds, you might consider him a “gentle giant” — he’s attentive and sweet, a big goofball who loves belly rubs and one-on-one time. Clyde is a great student and fast learner — he has “sit” down pat and ready to learn more. He has positive for heartworm, but FAMD covers the cost of the treatment.

Sammy

Sammy, a 7-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a gentle giant with a sensitive soul. He is very independent but loves the company of his favorite people. Shelter evaluators think Sammy should live in a home with no dogs. He has lived in a home with other cats and has gotten along well with them. He should do well with new feline friends as long as he is given patience and time to adjust to his new environment. He currently is in a foster home.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.