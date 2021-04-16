Wayne County to fund improvements at Lincoln Park community sites

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The City Council authorized a Wayne County funding agreement at its April 5 meeting that would provide surveillance cameras and new playground equipment at select city sites.

Wayne County will provide $50,000 toward surveillance cameras in and around the Kennedy Memorial Building and the Community Center, as well as fund new playground equipment for Memorial Park.

The money is a result of grant funding for which city officials applied.

In addition, Community Development Block Grant money from the Americans with Disabilities Act account will be used to purchase and install two automatic handicap door operators, which allow doors to open at the touch of a button, for the Community Center.

The accessible door project was awarded to C.E. Door and Hardware LLC, the lowest qualified bidder, as verified by Parks and Recreation Director Doreen Christian and Deputy Director Dennis Anderson.