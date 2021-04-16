Wyandotte Council approves summer cycling program site for the disabled

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved a request April 12 to utilize part of the Memorial Park parking lot for a summer cycling program sponsored by Programs to Educate All Cyclists.

PEAC, a non-profit organization, provides community-based, inclusive programs which empower people with disabilities to engage in cycling.

Program Director Madison Prinzing said a section of the parking lot adjacent to Memorial Park, which has been successfully utilized in the past, provides a safe space for beginners, as well as a trail for those learning to ride, while also providing convenient access to nearby neighborhood streets, which lets advanced riders pursue a more challenging cycling route.

She said PEAC has worked with special education students at Wyandotte Roosevelt High School and Jo Brighton Skill Center in the past.

“Our motto is ‘Everyone can ride,’” Prinzing said. “Cycling is an activity for everyone, and the space directly benefits program participants.”

The organization agreed to sign a hold harmless agreement with the city.

Prinzing said that, in addition to teaching safe cycling, PEAC teaches people with disabilities to use public bus transportation and provides insight into safe walk route navigation.

For more information, go to bikeprogram.org.