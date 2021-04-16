Wyandotte requests federal funding for repair of Emmons, Third and Fourth streets

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – With an April 16 deadline looming April 12, the City Council authorized Mayor Pro Tempore Robert DeSana to apply for federal Surface Transportation funds for Emmons, Third and Fourth streets.

City Engineer Greg Mayhew said the federal Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure was accepting applications for 2021 Surface Transportation Authorization Legislation grants for cities submitting street improvement funding requests.

The federal program provides 80 percent of the cost, with 20 percent of the share provided by the local municipality.

Four Wyandotte streets have an eligible Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating score of five or less, which make them eligible for the funding: Emmons Boulevard from Biddle Avenue to Riverside Drive, Third Street from Eureka Road to Ford Avenue, Third Street from Eureka Road to Biddle Avenue, and Fourth Street from Eureka Road to Ford Avenue.

The Emmons request is for $987,360, while the Fourth Street request is for $1.7 million. Both the Third Street request from Eureka to Ford and the Third Street request from Eureka to Biddle are for $1.6 million each.

PASER, is a visual surface condition evaluation and comparison, ranging from one to 10, with one being the worst condition, and with a four to five rating considered a fair roadway surface in need of sealcoating, patching and surface overlay.

The 20 percent matching fund would come from the city’s major street fund and from Tax Increment Finance Authority money.

Mayhew said all four sections are in need of improved pedestrian accessibility, improved storm drainage, reduction of illicit infiltration into the sewer system and surface improvement to reduce vehicle wear and tear.