By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — A 7-Eleven Transact Debit Card, used for online transactions and bill payment, had $384 fraudulently drained from an account April 13, the victim reported to police officers.

She said the card was never out of her possession, and she did not know how the account was compromised. She was given a report number to initiate an investigation through the financial institution.