DeSana, Tarnowski vie for Wyandotte mayor; 11 in running for 6 council seats

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Frank Tarnowski and Mayor Pro Tem Robert DeSana will vie for the city’s top city spot May 4, while 11 candidates hope to win one of six city council seats.

DeSana, who has acted as mayor pro-tem since the late Mayor Joseph Peterson died May 17, will face challenger Tarnowski in the city’s May 4 election.

Two city council members, Meg Maiani and Leonard Sabuda, are not on the ballot. With DeSana in the mayoral race, three incumbents — Robert Alderman, Chris Calvin and Don Schultz — hope to return to the council.

Challengers for the council positions are Nick Beaven, Kaylyn Crayne, Eric Andrew Dodson, Todd Hanna, Michael Izbicki, Rosemary Shuryan, Kelly Stec and Richard Szymzuk.

Three incumbents are running unopposed: City Clerk Lawrence Stec, Treasurer Todd Browning and Assessor Theodore Galeski.