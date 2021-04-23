DPD to seek emergency access to school surveillance cameras

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Schools may consider allowing the Police Department to have real time access to surveillance cameras, Chief of Staff Mark Guido said at the April 20 Mayor’s Briefing.

“They currently have them in the high schools and most middle schools,” he said.

Guido said the request would be only for emergency access, to improve public safety response.

“We have been talking about this for about five years,” he said. “It took time for the technology to get in place, and I think it is there now, and it seems like the school system is ready to move forward, but they have to put it before the full board, and hopefully, once that’s approved, then we would bring it back to the city council for its consideration.”

Guido said that when he met with a school board committee to discuss the issue, he was under the impression that the proposal would be brought to an upcoming full board meeting, which he said he hopes will be relatively soon.