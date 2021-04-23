Mayoral, city council candidates set for Heights primary election

By ZEINAB NAJM

HEIGHTS —With the April 20 filing deadline past, mayoral and city council candidate lists in Dearborn Heights are complete and ready for the Aug. 3 primary election.

For both the mayor terms — partial ending Dec. 31 and full ending Dec. 31, 2025 — incumbent Mayor Bill Bazzi, resident Anthony Camilleri, and Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell are the three candidates.

Voters will be deciding who should serve two mayoral terms with one from the Nov. 2 general election to Dec. 31, which is the remainder of the term of Mayor Daniel Paletko who died in December.

Bazzi was appointed by the city council to serve through November following Paletko’s death.

In the city council race, Councilman Mo Baydoun and former Councilman New Apigian will face off for the partial term which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Baydoun vacated the seat after he was appointed in January.

For the city council full term seats that end in 2025, incumbents Zouher Abdel-Hak, Robert Constan and Tom Wencel, and newcomers Hassan Ahmad, Nancy Bryer and Rachel LaPointe are on the ballot.

In addition to running for council, Constan also filed for the treasurer race but will have to withdraw from one of the two by 4 p.m. April 23 so he is not barred from either race.

City Clerk Lynne Senia is running unopposed for the partial and full term of her seat to finish her appointment. The full term runs through Dec. 31, 2025.

All candidates have until 4 p.m. on April 23 deadline to withdraw their names from consideration.

