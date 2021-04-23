Pets of the Week

Jellybean

Jellybean, a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a fluffy, sweet, black bundle of kitty goodness. He is recovering from an eye injury.

Princess Belle

Princess Belle, a 2-year-old female domestic short hair, is a lover that hasn’t met a lap she hasn’t wanted to snuggle in. She is accustomed to children and other cats, and loves toys of all sorts, especially those she can chase or have dangled for her to catch.

Snow White

Snow White, a 3-year-old female mixed breed, is bashful, but shelter evaluators think plenty of positive interaction and guidance will help her build her trust. She’s quick to give you a nudge with her snout to show her gratitude. She has tested positive for heartworm, but FAMD covers the cost of the treatment.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.