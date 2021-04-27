Dearborn Heights man charged in fatal shooting of his father

HEIGHTS — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy today charged Devon Hackney, 19, of Dearborn Heights, in connection with the fatal April 21 shooting of his father, Alex Hackney, of Romulus.

About 2:02 p.m. April 21, Romulus police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 14100 block of Conover Place in Romulus for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the driveway with three gunshot wounds to the chest.

Medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is alleged that there was a physical altercation between the defendant and his father before the shooting.

Devon Hackney was arraigned April 25 in 34th District Court in Romulus and charged with one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. Judge Brian Oakley ordered a $125,000, 10 percent bond with a tether provision if posted.

Devon Hackney has a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. May 5 in 34th District Court in Romulus.

The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.