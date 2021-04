By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — The personal finance company Credit Karma warned a 26-year-old Lincoln Park man on April 17 that an identity thief had fraudulently obtained a loan from Money Lion on March 21 using the victim’s name and Social Security number.

The victim said he contacted the Social Security Administration fraud department to have his Social Security number flagged. He was advised to contact the loan provider as well.