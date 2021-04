By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — The tires and rims of a 2019 Ford Fusion rental car, valued at $1,000, were stolen between 10:30 p.m. April 20 and 10 a.m. April 21 in a parking garage in the 1500 block of Fort Street.

The car was left resting on cinder blocks. There were no suspects or witnesses.