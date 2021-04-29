Skip-scanning customers barred from store

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN — Two customers who were seen “skip-scanning,” or bagging merchandise without scanning it for purchase at a self-checkout lane the night of April 19 at Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive, were banned from the store following a verbal altercation with loss prevention personnel at the store exit doors.

A Computerized Criminal History was run on the two men, who were subsequently advised that they, and their two companions, could be arrested if they returned to the store. They acknowledged the information and left without incident.