By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A wet, heavy snowfall the night of April 20 may have caused a tree to fall on a 2016 Ford Fusion parked in the 14000 block of Pheasant Run, damaging the roof of the car.

The car roof had multiple large dents, and tree debris surrounded the auto. The victim was given a police report number for her insurance company.