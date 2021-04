By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — The rear passenger side tire of a white 2008 Nissan Altima was reported slashed the morning of April 18 at Melvindale Square Apartments, 17250 Raupp Road.

The victim said the tire was fine the night before. She said she bought a container of Fix-a-Flat tire inflator, and when she tried to use it, she discovered the damage to the tire sidewall.