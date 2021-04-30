Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Romeo

Romeo, a 4-year-old male mixed breed, has an appetite for activity and cuddles. He knows “sit” and and walks well on a leash, but he will need additional training to help polish his manners. Shelter evaluators think he’ll do best in an active home with older children.

Bo-Peep

Bo-Peep, a 13-month-old female mixed breed, is a loving girl who is calm and cuddly. She prefers to take it slow with new friends and environments. She is looking for someone to give her plenty of TLC and patience to assure her that she is safe. Shelter evaluators think Bo-Peep would do best in a calm home with an experienced dog owner without any cats.

Big Bob

Big Bob, a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair, can be a little shy when first meeting someone, but he loosens up quickly and loves to be showered with affection. He isn’t overweight, but he has a very large build and stature. You can visit Big Bob at Dearborn Pet Supply Plus, 2621 Telegraph Road.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.