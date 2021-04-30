Tree planted to honor Paletko

Tree planted to honor PaletkoApril 30, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Bill Bazzi FacebookDearborn Heights elected officials, public safety and city employees gathered to plant an American Linden tree and temporary plaque in memory of the late Mayor Daniel Paletko April 29. The tree was planted on the north lawn outside Dearborn Heights City Hall during the ceremony also in observance of Arbor Day. “Daniel S. Paletko served as mayor of the City of Dearborn Heights from 2004-2020,” the plaque reads. “His dedication to the people and to our city will be remembered forever. Thank you for your service.”