Heights police investigating death of elderly woman

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Police are investigating the death of a woman May 4 in a house in the area of Pardee and Van Born roads.

A suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Police and Fire department personnel responded to a 911 where an elderly woman was unresponsive. Once at the house, lifesaving measures were taken by Fire rescue personnel, but were unsuccessful, police said.

The woman died, but no further details were released to the public.

“The Police Department will continue their criminal investigation into this case and has no reason to believe that there is a further threat to the community,” a Police Department press release said.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])