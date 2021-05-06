Oakwood detour onto S. Dearborn Street raising concern over stop sign runners

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – As warm weather brings children outdoors, it also signals the start of construction season detours, which can increase traffic on residential roads, like it has on South Dearborn Street, raising concerns.

Last weekend, parents on South Dearborn, between Harman and Wood streets, said they were worried about the safety of their children playing outdoors, because an Oakman Boulevard construction detour has increased traffic volume, and many of those drivers, unfamiliar with the route, or perhaps impatient with the delay, are running stop signs along the route, or only coming to a rolling stop.

The Wayne County Road Division is working on Oakwood between I-94 and Harman, removing and replacing asphalt roadway, doing concrete patching, adjusting the drainage structure, patching concrete curbs and placing new pavement markings and signs.

The project is expected to run through July 15, and while at least one lane of traffic will be maintained for most of the stretch, the concrete section under the railroad bridge will be shut down, which diverts some motorists onto Harman or Robert streets, which parallels I-94 as they travel northeast, until they intersect South Dearborn Street, which borders the Melvindale Civic Arena on one side, and houses on the other side.

The Police Department has stepped up patrols in the area following resident concerns.

“We have been having a patrol car monitor South Dearborn and the surrounding subdivision when they are available, and not on calls,” interim Police Chief Dan Jones said. “They have been issuing tickets at the location.”

He said the department is using all the resources they have to make the area safer.

Mayor Wheeler Marsee said that running a stop sign could cost drivers money.

“Please don’t let our detours cause you financial distress,” he said. “Be mindful of our traffic signs and speed limits.”