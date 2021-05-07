Amazon package stolen off door step

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Multiple items in an Amazon package were stolen from the victim’s doorstep April 22, police said.

The victim told police that on April 22 he received a photo confirmation from Amazon that is package was delivered to his door step. The package contained $59 worth of items, not including shipping. A Disney Tigers MLB throw blanket, Armor of God water bottle and purple bed sheets were inside the package, according to the report.

The victim said he was sleeping when the package arrived about 4:30 p.m. and did not go out to retrieve it until about 6 p.m. when he made the discovery. He did not know who may have taken the package, but believed a neighbor may have stolen it. When asked why he throught this, he said it was just a hunch because he sees his neighbors looking at his apartment window when they walk by. The victim did not have security cameras.

Police were shown the photograph from Amazon. The victim contacted Amazon and was given a full refund. He also said he wanted to press charges if a thief was identified.

The case was closed due to lack of investigate leads.