Fraudulent debit card charge reported

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — The victim of a fraudulent debit purchase made in the United Kingdom called police April 22 to file a report.

The victim noticed the purchase labeled Deliveroo.co.uk in the amount of $43.96 and was also alerted by Flagstar Bank of the potential fraud. He was told a police report was needed. The bank said he would have to wait until the transaction went through on his bank to complete a report with them. After the transaction went through, the victim made a fraud case through Flagstar Bank.

He told police he is unaware how his information could have been obtained and that the was in Michigan at the time of the purchase. There is no suspect information.