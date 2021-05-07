Woman reports fraudulent unemployment accounts

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A woman contacted police April 20 after five unemployment accounts were opened in her name and $5,480 was collected by an unknown person.

The report said that the woman received a letter April 9 from the Michigan Unemployment Agency regarding the benefits someone signed up for using her name and Social Security number.

She said she hadn’t filed or gave anyone permission to file for the benefits. The woman also filed a fraud report with the agency and said she was unsure of how her information was compromised.

According to the report, the five accounts were opened Dec. 20 and were associated with a company. The amount collected per account was $153, $233, $315, $504 and $153.

She was advised to make police report and to check her credit report, which she did by reporting the fraud to three credit report companies.

No further information was provided.