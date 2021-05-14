Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Police were dispatched to Rivergate Terrace, 14141 Pennsylvania Road, April 20 for a catalytic converter stolen off a white Ford Cutaway that had been parked in good condition since April 16. The victim — the facility’s transportation supervisor — said someone had stolen the catalytic converter off a white Ford Cutaway Van that was parked April 16 in good condition.

The caller — the facility’s transportation supervisor — said that when he started the van April 19, he heard an extremely loud noise which he throught was simply an exhaust issue so he took the van to a repair shop. The man said he later received a phone call from the mechanic telling him the catalytic converter was missing.

There was no further information so the case was closed pending suspect identification.