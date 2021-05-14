Dearborn’s return to live council meetings sparks criticism from protesters

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The City Council’s return to live meetings May 11, seen by some as an attempt to discourage the input of protesters who attended online meetings, sparked criticism and heated exchange.

City Council President Susan Dabaja demanded protesters stop displaying signs while in the council chamber, and she sparked outrage when she tried to pre-emptively adjourn the meeting before all of the protesters in attendance had a chance to speak at the podium during citizen input time at the end of the meeting.

Accountability for Dearborn member Beth Bailey urged the council not only to address racism in Dearborn, but to examine their own motives for ending online meetings.

“This council’s decision to move to in-person meetings shows disregard for the lives of black and disabled people,” she said. “Black people are twice as likely to die from COVID, and three times as likely to be hospitalized. Disabled people are three to five times at higher risk of dying from COVID compared to their non-disabled counterparts.”

Bailey named local cities which continue to meet online, despite having lower coronavirus case counts than Dearborn.

“For some reason, Dearborn, the city that has led our county in cases, has pushed to move back to in-person meetings now,” she said. “The common thread in all of this is a disregard for black and disabled lives.”

She said the city council’s refusal to address the police department’s harmful treatment of black and disabled people is similar to the council’s push to return to live meeting during a pandemic which disproportionately kills black and disabled people.

Alexandria Hughes said the city council failed to act on systemic racism in the police department even after AFD’s analysis of FOIA data from the police department indicated a disproportionately large percentage of citations were issued to black people, and asked the city council what it will do differently in the future.

City Councilwoman Erin Byrnes said she is committed to funding mental health and homeless programs.

City Councilman David Bazzy said that while he appreciates Hughes’ passion, he disagrees with her on some points. He said that while lack of federal funding for mental health care in the past 25 years has had disastrous consequences, he chooses to keep the charities which he supports private.

Dearborn resident Erin Snap reiterated the contention that gathering for live meetings was unsafe and unnecessary.

“Maybe it’s OK for you and me to be here right now, but what about those in more vulnerable populations?” she asked. “Moving these meetings to in-person, you are forcing those people to choose between risking their lives and being silenced. What kind of public service is that?”

Snap suggested that instead of the council members being annoyed that the increase in participation during online meetings, with more people voicing their opinions and making the meetings longer, they see it as a positive indicator that people wish to engage in the local government process.

“I strongly urge you to continue providing a Zoom option for these meetings,” she said. “Allow Dearborn residents an opportunity to participate and be involved. All residents, black and disabled lives matter.”

Elyse Hogan of Accountability for Dearborn also voiced her opposition to in-person council meetings.

“I believe it is unsafe and inaccessible,” she said. “I am vaccinated and low risk, and it is safe for me to be here, but it’s not safe for everyone to be here.

“I also think that when there is not a pandemic, there should be a virtual option. I know it helps to be in person for you, but I do think there should be a more accessible and virtual option for everybody.”

Hogan said that when the council is only listening to the type of people who can attend in person, they are missing out on hearing others who wish to contribute.

She said the city council has refused to respond to speakers’ requests that the body address the city’s systemic racism, and even tries to silence people.

Hogan urged the city council to follow the state’s example and declare racism a public health crisis, and she said some cities have developed teams to respond to mental health crises.

Byrnes said that several council members are working on diversity, equity and inclusion, and the East Dearborn Downtown Development Authority has a committee working on diversity, equity and inclusion, which she said is doing “great work.”

“A few of us are looking at that as a model to expand that work throughout the city,” Byrnes said. “Sometimes the work that we are doing isn’t necessarily discussed on an agenda item at a formal meeting.

“We are not trying to keep anything secret. Sometimes, the work of laying the foundation for something is happening, and it is not always televised, so I want you to know that it is being taken seriously.”

Councilwoman Leslie Herrick said Dearborn has a long history of strong partnerships with non-profit organizations, such as ACCESS, First Step and the Dearborn Public Schools to provide wraparound services.

“Our police department has a 21-year history with First Step, providing those services for domestic violence victims and their families,” she said.

Herrick said she always appreciates the residents and organizations that come to them with recommendations.

“I want to make it clear that these partnerships exist,” she said. “You may not see us immediately announcing a new commission or committee. We are open to exploring those ideas and having those conversations.”

Herrick said she has asked her fellow council members to consider offering a hybrid meeting option of in-person and remote meetings until more Michigan residents have received vaccinations and COVID infection rates drop further.

“We are listening, and even though change doesn’t come quickly, we are working together to do the best that we can for everyone in our city, to be equitable, inclusive and to address the concerns that you have been bringing forward,” she said.

Dabaja said she believes that going back to in-person meetings was a more effective way for the council to conduct its business, despite the fact that it was during Ramadan.

“I am willing to stay out here and break my fast,” she said. “I see a few of my Muslim brothers here that I know are fasting, and are willing to stay here and sit here and break their fast here if they so choose, and that is a sacrifice that I am willing to make, because I do believe that there is better communication, there is a better meeting, when we are in person. It allows for better decision making.”

Dabaja said that while Zoom meetings were an asset during the pandemic, at this point, they are ready to resume in-person meetings.

“Contrary to what people may feel about me or any of my colleagues, we truly care about what occurs in our city, and whether or not we are responding directly to a question being asked, it does not mean it is a question that is not being considered in our minds,” she said. “Just because you don’t hear everything and anything that is being discussed or done, doesn’t mean that work isn’t being done.”