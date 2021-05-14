Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Shade

Shade, a 1-year-old male domestic shorthair, is a sweet fella with a playful attitude. He can get a little anxious with other cats around so shelter evaluators think he’ll do best in a home where he is the only pet.

Baila

Bali, a 14-year-old female domestic shorthair, is a surrender because her former owners were no longer able to keep her. This calm and gentle senior is loving and affectionate. Shelter evaluators think she’ll do best in a quiet home with the patience to let her come out of her shell.

Koda

Kota, a 16-month-old male mixed breed, is a bashful and friendly boy who likes to do zooms outside and chase after tennis balls. He is a bit independent, but enjoys cuddles, too. Koda has a heterochromatic right eye which is a condition that affects the color of his eye. This doesn’t affect his vision in any way and no treatment is required. Shelter evaluators think he’ll do best in a calm home where any children are over 16 years old.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.