Bank accounts opened fraudulently

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Two bank accounts at FinWise Bank, with a post office box in Texas, were opened by someone using a Dearborn Heights resident’s Social Security number.

The resident said the accounts were opened between Feb. 21 and March 4. He noticed the activity when he ran his own credit report.

According to the police report, the amount in each account was $3,307. Mattresses were purchased at American Fried Mattress in Port Huron.

The resident he would like to prosecute if the perpetrator was identified.