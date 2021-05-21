Metal siding damaged; wires cut at building

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — Metal siding was damaged on a city building behind Baker College, and wires leading to the building were cut.

An Allen Park DPS employee arrived at the building the morning of May 2 and saw the damaged siding as well as wires on the ground that had been cut on the south and east sides of the building. The employee said the wires provide power to the building, which helps with flooding in the surrounding area.

No access was gained to the inside of the building. It is unknown if the culprit was attempting to enter the building or steal the copper wires.

A pair of wire cutters were found at the scene; they were taken and tagged into evidence.