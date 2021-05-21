Package containing diabetic supplies stolen

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — A resident filed a police report after his FedEx package of diabetic supplies was stolen from porch April 30. The delivery person had affixed a tag to the front door denoting the delivery of the package.

The resident said he was concerned because he received a notification email indicating the package had been delivered at 11:53 a.m. According to the report, the tracking number stated the package was left at the front door since no signature was required. The resident contacted FedEx to clarity if the package had been delivered and they confirmed it was left at his door.

He said that approximately one month ago a FedEx driver was blocking his driveway and they exchanged words but does not know if the same driver tampered with his package.

There were no cameras at the house or at the nearby houses.