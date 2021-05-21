Vehicle windows shattered

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Police were dispatched to a house in the 7100 block of Kinmore May 7 for a window damaged on a BMW X6.

The victim said he was inside the house when he heard a loud noise. He looked out the window and saw an older model Jeep Cherokee in from his house. The vehicle sped off south on Kinmore before the victim could get a good look at the driver or any occupants.

There was additional damage on the vehicle, but the victim said that was pre-existing.

The victim said he would follow through with prosecution if a perpetrator was located.