Dearborn City Clerk’s Office accepting absentee voter ballot applications for 2021 primary, general elections

DEARBORN — The Dearborn City Clerk’s Office mailed applications for absentee voter ballots May 18.

City Clerk George Darany said more than 14,000 absentee voter ballot applications were mailed so registered voters could request ballots for the Aug. 3 primary and the Nov. 2 general elections.

The 2021 AV ballot applications provide voters with the choice to have a ballot mailed to them for the August primary, November general election, or both election cycles. In order to receive a ballot for the upcoming elections, voters must complete the application. Ballots will not be mailed without a completed application on file.

Registered voters who requested to be added to the city’s permanent AV mailing list should receive their application soon. People with completed AV ballot applications may submit the document in a variety of ways:

• By mail.

• Hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s Office at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

• Placed in the Election Drop Box in the DAC dropoff drive-through lane.

• Scan and email the document to [email protected]

“If you are unsure about whether you are on the permanent AV list, or wish to vote by mail for the August or November elections, you can request an AV ballot application online by visiting https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us, or call the Clerk’s Office at 313-943-2010,” Darany said.

In the August primary, Dearborn residents will be voting for candidates running for City Council and mayor, and will consider two ballot proposals. The first asks voters to decide whether the City Charter should be amended, and the second is a proposal to renew the 1 mill dedicated to Dearborn Library funding for six additional years.

Eighteen candidates are running for City Council, and seven are running for mayor. The top 14 Council candidates and top two mayoral candidates will advance to the November general election. The city clerk will not have a primary, as Darany was the only candidate who filed.

The current City Charter requires that the amendment question be placed on the Aug. 3, primary ballot. A “yes” vote for charter commission in August means that voters will elect a nine-member charter commission in the Nov. 2 general election, while a “no” vote means the issue is moot.

Any Dearborn resident who wishes to file to run for charter commission in November must submit nominating paperwork and petitions by 4 p.m. July 20. Any person interested in running must be a registered voter and must have resided in Dearborn for at least one year.

To pick up a candidate packet for charter commission, go to the Dearborn City Clerk’s Office at the DAC. The DAC is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.