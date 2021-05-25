Ford Woods Pool to open Memorial Day weekend

Neighborhood pools expected to open mid-June

DEARBORN – With the weather getting hotter, residents can soon look forward to cooling off at one of the city’s outdoor pools, with Ford Woods opening May 29 for Memorial Day weekend, and neighborhood pools — Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck — tentatively scheduled to open June 19.

Appropriate COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

The opening date for Dunworth Pool will be announced soon. A new bathhouse is under construction.

Beginning May 29, Ford Woods pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. weekends and holidays, including Memorial Day May 31.

Through June 18, Ford Woods Pool’s hours of operation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Beginning June 19, Ford Woods will be open 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Daily admission to Ford Woods pool will be $4 for residents; Dunworth Pool will cost $5 for residents. Daily admission at these two pools for non-residents will be $10.

Daily entry fees for all three neighborhood pools will be $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents.

Residents also may purchase a 10-visit pass for any of the pools. The pass will be $40 for Dunworth, $30 for Ford Woods and $20 for the neighborhood pools.

The neighborhood pools will operate on a rotating basis that will be published closer to their scheduled openings.

Swim lessons will be offered. Details will be available soon. Swim teams and synchronized swimming likely will not be offered this year.

In addition, two Dearborn splash pads opened May 24.

The splash pads are at Whitmore-Bolles and Hemlock parks. They will be operational from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A regular schedule for the splash pad at Crowley Park will be announced soon. A part is needed in order to open the Crowley splash pad on a daily basis.

Splash pads include spray features for people of all ages and they are free of charge for individuals and families.

For more information, call 313-943-2350.