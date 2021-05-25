President’s Collage Concert June 5 on HFC’s YouTube Music Channel

DEARBORN –– Henry Ford College’s annual President’s Collage Concert will have a different look this year at 7 p.m. June 5.

Because performers and audience members are not able to gather as usual at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, the performers will present a virtual concert on the HFC Music Channel on YouTube.

Featured HFC music ensembles will be: HFC Chorus, Blue Fusion vocal jazz ensemble, and the rhythm section of Studio 110 jazz band.

Selections will range from standards to spirituals to new music written during the pandemic. The current students will be joined by alumni for several combined selections. More than 80 HFC students and alumni will take part in the concert.

In all cases, the musical selections were edited by combining video files recorded by individual musicians to produce a complete performance. The virtual concert will include a variety of images to accompany the music; some will have the typical virtual chorus grid of singers and instrumentalists; some will have montages that reflect the meaning of the songs or include photos from previous concerts and campus events, said G. Kevin Dewey, HFC music professor and director of choirs.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s been a topsy-turvy year for the HFC Music Department,” Dewey said. “Thanks to students who braved the ‘virtual performance’ world and HFC’s amazingly talented Recording Arts program manager, Jeremy Palmer, we have been able to produce more than 20 projects, the latest of which are presented here – in our first-ever President’s Virtual Collage Concert. Our audience is invited to view all of our pieces at our HFC Music Channel on YouTube.”

For questions or more information, contact Dewey at [email protected]