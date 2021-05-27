Dearborn trash pickup delayed; city buildings closed for Memorial Day holiday

DEARBORN – For the week of May 31 to June 4 Dearborn’s trash, recycling and yard waste pickup schedule will be delayed by one day due to the Memorial Day holiday May 31.

Trash, recycling and yard waste will be picked up on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule.

Homes with Monday trash pickups will be serviced on Tuesday; homes with Tuesday trash pickups will be serviced on Wednesday; and the pattern will continue with Friday’s trash district picked up on Saturday.

City buildings closed for Memorial Day holiday

The Dearborn Administrative Center, 19th District Court, the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, and the Dearborn Ice Skating Center will be closed on Memorial Day.

All three locations of the Dearborn Public Library will be closed May 29 to 31.