Heights police seek assailant

Photo courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police Department

Information on a man in connection with an assault and theft at Kroger, 26400 Ford Road, is sought by Dearborn Heights police. The man is described as white, approximately 50 years old, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. He was driving a blue or back Cadillac with a white top. According to police, the man was stealing store items then attempted to leave when an employee approached him. The man used pepper spray on the employee before fleeing the store entering the Cadillac on the passenger side. Anyone with information on the thief can contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Ciochon at 313-277-7708 or [email protected]