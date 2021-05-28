High-speed crash kills 2 women, critically injures a third

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A minivan crashed into an office building between midnight and 1 a.m. May 27 on southbound Schaefer Road, north of Michigan Avenue, killing two women and critically injured a third.

The three women who were in the vehicle were in their 40s. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was transported to a local hospital.

Police officers, fire department personnel and a medical examiner were at the crash scene investigating.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad said the crash remains under investigation, but said excessive speed was clearly a factor.

“This incident is a tragedy for our entire community,” he said.