Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit





Astro

Astro, a 1-year-old male mixed breed, arrived at the shelter already knowing a few tricks. He is an energetic and agile boy who shelter evaluators think will do best in an active home.

Fran

Fran, a 5-year-old female mixed breed, loves to snuggle up in laps. She is an affectionate bundle of energy that loves to play outside. She already knows how to “sit” and is eager to learn more. Fran has lived on her own for some time but has done phenomenal with children during the shelter’s Read to Rover program. She has tested positive for heartworm, but FAMD covers the cost of the treatment.

Firefly

Firefly, a 13-week-old male domestic shorthair, has a playful nature and is ready to pounce and prance with all sorts of toys.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.