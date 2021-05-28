SWCRC to host 5th annual awards ceremony honoring Downriver women in business leadership

Recipients announced for 2021 awards ceremony

The Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber will host the fifth annual Women of Achievement Awards presented by Beaumont Health at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Crystal Gardens, 16703 Fort St., Southgate.

The ceremony will showcase Downriver women in business and community leadership. The event will include a keynote address by Sandra Calabrese, site manager for General Motors Brownstown Battery Plant, the first major automaker battery assembly plant in the United States. Detroit Public TV’s Christy McDonald will return as master of ceremonies.

This year, the chamber will honor recipients of the Kyle F. Stack Leadership Award, the Entrepreneur Award, the Unsung Heroine Award, and the Distinguished Young Woman Award to inspire and recognize future leaders in the region.

The 2021 award recipients have been announced, and include: Kyle F. Stack Leadership Award recipient Mia Harnos, chief strategy and innovation officer at Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency; Entrepreneur Award recipient Ayana King, CEO of Maximum Communications; Unsung Heroine Award recipient Jessica Workman, vice president of member experience at Advantage One Credit Union; and Distinguished Young Woman Award recipient Deidre Crockett, volunteer at Beaumont Health.

Among the many efforts that have had an impact at Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, Harnos has led the strategy to streamline wait times for residents seeking critical basic needs services, and has reduced response times from 20 minutes to three minutes for individuals who call their Connect Call Center. She also was instrumental in promoting “pay as you stay” legislation throughout Wayne County to help more residents obtain needed relief from past-due property taxes.

King launched her company by providing social media workshops to small business leaders. However, Ayana realized a need in her community, and now provides a series of equity, diversity, and inclusion workshops to help businesses become more inclusive, improving overall outcomes and helping employers offer a more welcoming work environment.

Workman provided leadership at Advantage One Credit Union as the organization underwent a core conversion to streamline operations during the pandemic. Her direction during the conversion, along with her mentorship of other employees, were the key factors in earning the Chamber’s Unsung Heroine Award.

Crockett is on her own path to becoming a healthcare professional. With a 4.42 GPA, Crockett is the valedictorian of her class and was accepted to Wayne State University’s Med Direct Program, offering her a straight path toward earning her master’s and doctorate through the university’s medical school. She plans to take her passion for healthcare and use it to help people with sickle cell anemia by becoming a geneticist.

“This signature event has become one of our region’s most highly anticipated celebrations of the year,” SWCRC President and CEO Ronald Hinrichs said. “I am thrilled to congratulate the 2021 recipients and nominees.

“These remarkable women exemplify tremendous leadership and demonstrate a passionate commitment to the enhancement of our Downriver community. Their strong efforts and outstanding achievement are worthy of this recognition and more, and we are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate each of these women at this year’s prestigious awards ceremony.”

Kyle F. Stack Leadership Award nominees were: Harnos, Timber Baun-Crooks of the city of Trenton, Patricia Lee Green of Dance Nation, Rose Angela Gronda of First Merchants Bank, Kimberly Mott of Colors by Kim Salon & Spa, Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette of Odette & Corne Chiropractic, and Caroline F. Okonkowski, DMD of Taylor Smiles.

Entrepreneur Award nominees were: King, Jessica Bazner of Kevin James Menswear, Krishelle Kohler of Eldercare Home Care Group, and Diane Parker of Biggby Coffee Flat Rock.

Unsung Heroine Award nominees were: Workman, Bridgette Bowdler of the city of River Rouge, Barb Duran of Send Out Cards, Sandy Spradlin of Contract Furniture Solutions, and Jenn Tucker of SEMCA Michigan Works.

Distinguished Young Woman Award nominees were: Crockett, Alyssa Angellotti of Expert Heating & Cooling in Taylor, Makayla Green of Green’s Family Cleaning Services, Sydney Hovious of Biggby Coffee Dix-Toledo in Southgate, and Silvia Rainer of Paychex.

