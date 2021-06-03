Catalytic converter stolen from SMART transit van

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A catalytic converter was reported stolen May 13 from underneath a SMART transit van parked near the Melvindale Senior Center at the Civic Arena, 4300 S. Dearborn St.

There were no surveillance cameras where the vehicle was parked. A city official said a police report was needed for the Suburban Mobility Authority for Region Transportation, which owns the vehicle, to initiate an insurance claim.

During the June 2 City Council meeting, it was announced that the transit van was still awaiting repair, but that a loaner vehicle has been provided to facilitate client transportation.