Dearborn receives $23.6 million, first half of American Rescue Plan Act allocation

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The City Council, during the June 3 Committee of the Whole meeting, which is held to set the next council meeting agenda, acknowledged that the city received $23.6 million, the first half of the federal funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.

By SUE SUCHYTA
DEARBORN – The city received $23.6 million on May 19, the first half of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enacted March 11 by Congress.

The second part of the allocation is scheduled to be disbursed a year from now.

In a memo to the City Council from Mayor John O’Reilly Jr., Finance Director and Treasurer Ginger Burke-Miller and city accountant Meryl McKeever, it was noted that the money will remain separate from city funds, in an interest-bearing money market account, and a project designation has been established for revenue tracking purposes, and for monitoring the approved disbursement of funds.

The plan, also referred to as the COVID-19 stimulus package, is part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, of which $350 billion is allocated to help state, local and tribal governments bridge budget shortfalls.