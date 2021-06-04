Riverview firefighter, wife returning to Michigan following Florida motorcycle crash

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Riverview Firefighter Chris Davenport and his wife, Suzette Davenport, are returning to Michigan after surgeries and rehabilitation in Florida as the result of a May 2 motorcycle crash.

A June 2 update posted on the GoFundMe page for the couple says that following multiple surgeries, the couple is coming home this week with doctor approval.

Suzette Davenport had her final surgery in Florida where the couple’s children have been spending time with them, helping with daily needs.

“Because of your generous donations, it has helped keep their focus on healing and not financial hardship,” the update from fundraiser organizers Ted and Ashley Copley read. “Although the bills are still coming in, we hope to keep their minds at ease and focused over the course of their healing process.

“We greatly appreciate all of you that have taken the time to donate or even give well wishes. They have seen them, it has inspired them and motivated them to continue pushing along. It shows just how many people Chris and Sue have touched during their time.”

As of June 3, the fundraiser is close to its $75,000 goal with $73,795 in donations. To donate go to https://gofund.me/b836cdfc.

Another update said the couple was spending time at the Health Jackson Rehabilitation Center.

On May 13, Chris Davenport wrote that the couple was making progress with their recovery including moving independently with walkers. The facility gave them three to four hours of rigorous physical therapy of strength training and learning how to move, and occupational therapy of learning how to do day-to-day things like brushing their teeth.

“I can not thank you enough for all you have done for me and my family!!!” he said. “Without you, we would feel the weight of the cost of medical expenses on our backs. We will be strong again soon, and back to the daily grind, even if it may be slightly different.”

Three days prior, Suzette Davenport’s update said she was scheduled to see a plastic surgeon before retuning to Michigan.

“I am thankful that I will have my best friend next to me the entire healing process,” she wrote. “We are in good spirits. We have each other, and we have way too much to do to let this hold us back! I love you all so very much! Thank you again for everything. We are surrounded by amazing people!”

On May 2, the Davenports were forced to lay down their motorcycle when a vehicle pulled out in front of them while they were returning home from their vacation. Both were airlifted to a hospital trauma center in Miami due to the severity of their injuries.

Chris Davenport said his leg below the knee was amputated. He also said the doctors hoped to save Suzette Davenport’s leg, but after seeing the damage, they determined she would have a lifetime of pain and probably would have no support on her leg, so the leg was amputated below the knee.

Chris Davenport worked as a full-time firefighter for Riverview, a volunteer firefighter for Grosse Ile Township and a part-time firefighter for Woodhaven. Suzette Davenport is a property manager.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])