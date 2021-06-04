Riverview Memorial Day CeremonyJune 4, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Official City of Riverview FacebookLocal veterans post the colors during the Riverview Memorial Day Ceremony held May 31 outside the Riverview Veterans Memorial Library, 14300 Sibley Road. The ceremony featured an invocation, speech by Mayor Andrew Swift and local veterans, a placing of wreaths at the foot of the fallen veterans monument, and call of the roll for the city’s 17 fallen veterans.Photo courtesy of Official City of Riverview FacebookA veteran prepares to ring the bell as the call of the roll for Riverview’s 17 fallen veterans are read during the Riverview Memorial Day Ceremony held May 31 outside the Riverview Veterans Memorial Library, 14300 Sibley Road. The ceremony featured an invocation, speeches by Mayor Andrew Swift and local veterans, a placing of wreaths at the foot of the fallen veterans monument, and posting of colors.