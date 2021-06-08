Lincoln Park honors fallen war veterans at Kennedy Memorial Building

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Veterans, Scouts, city officials and residents honored the city’s fallen military members May 23 during a heartfelt remembrance at the bandshell at the Kennedy Memorial Building.

John McElmeel, past commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 552, served as master of ceremonies, with a Vietnam Veterans of America honor guard, led by Mike Goodpaster, posting the colors.

McElmeel noted the confusion between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“Veterans Day is a day to honor veterans,” he said. “Every single day, brave men and women voluntarily make sacrifices to defend our liberty and our way of life, and those who lost their lives by doing so are to be remembered on Memorial Day.”

Tracy Kirkendahl, with the Sons of the American Legion, sung a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

Pat Sullivan, chaplain of VFW Post 552, provided the invocation, reminding those present of the veterans who gave their lives to protect their country.

“Bless them for their unselfish service, to preserve our freedom, our safety and our country’s heritage,” he said. “Bless them abundantly for the hardships they faced and the sacrifices they made, and their families. We thank them, we honor them, and we are proud of them.”

Jim Austin, liaison for the American Legion Riders, explained the significance and symbolism of the prisoner-of-war and missing-in-action empty place setting.

Other participants included the American Legion Riders, BSA Troop 1315 of Detroit, Cub Scout Pack 1234 of Gibraltar and members of American Legion Post 67 of Lincoln Park.

Virginia Mondon, former city council member and current member of the Lincoln Park Historical Society, read the World War I poem, “In Flanders Field,” followed by the wreath placing, a gun salute by the Vietnam Veterans of America honor guard, and a benediction by Kirkendahl, who also serves as chaplain of of Sons of the American Legion Post 67 of Lincoln Park.