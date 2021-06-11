Allen Park Schools 2021 retirees represent 323 years of service

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — Teachers, administrators, maintenance staff, secretary and food service personnel retirees were honored June 7 by Allen Park Public Schools for their service.

The class of 2021 retirees have a combined 323 years of service in the district. Each honoree was presented with a plaque, Starbucks gift card and also took a photo with Supt. Michael Darga and Trustee Jennifer Warren.

Retirees are Lindemann Elementary School teacher Michael Cipriani with 20 years of service; Lead Preschool teachers Gayle Heggie with 25 and a half years of service and Donna Page with 20 years of service; Allen Park Middle School teachers Paul Grix with 22 years of service and Joseph Rama with 28 years of service; and Allen Park High School teachers Jeffrey Goulasarian with 29 years of service, William Robinson with 20.5 years of service, and Gary Weshalek with 32 years of service.

Also, APHS Assistant Principal Karen Moran with nine years of service and 40 years in public education, Lindemann Secretary Gale Crete with 28 years of service, and APMS Special Education Aide Barbara Tyszkiewicz with 18 years of service.

Remaining retirees are Food Services Director Karen Guobis with 18 years of service, APMS Food Services Christine Lyson with 17.5 years of service, APHS Food Service Anita Panek with 15.5 years of service, Arno Elementary School Head Custodian Tim Tanksley with 39 years of service, and APHS Head Custodian Brian Visintainer with 35 years of service.

During the meeting, Darga said he wishes the retirees much happiness in their retirement and thanked each of them for the invaluable contributions they have made to Allen Park Public Schools.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have you as members of the Allen Park School family,” he said. “Best wishes for a retirement filled with good health, joy and fulfillment. Relax and enjoy the next journey — play lots, travel when able, and take frequent naps.”

Warren added her thanks to the retirees, especially those who worked at Lindemann since her children attend the school.

“So many of the ladies and gentlemen that they spoke about have literally touched everyone all three of my boys,” she said. “Thank you so very much, from your special ice to the talks in the hallway, to teaching my kids how to read and be amazing men.”

To watch board meetings go to Allen Park Public Schools YouTube page.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])