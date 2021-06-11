Dearborn Heights Rainbow Garden

Dearborn Heights Rainbow GardenJune 11, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Dearborn Heights Community & Cultural Relations Commission FacebookVolunteers work to set up and plant a rainbow garden near the Dearborn Heights Rotary Club’s peace pole outside of City Hall June 5 in celebration of pride month. According to a Facebook post by the city’s Community & Cultural Relations Commission, the flower bed design was inspired by the pride flag, first created in San Francisco during the late ’70s and has gone under several revisions. The front of the bed takes inspiration from the late queer artist and activist Keith Haring who became known for his pop art graffiti in the 1980s, the post read.